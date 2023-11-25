Joe Burrow Placed on IR by Bengals After Wrist Injury; AJ McCarron Added to Roster

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals officially announced that the team has placed star quarterback Joe Burrow on IR.

Burrow suffered a season-ending torn ligament in his wrist during the Bengals' 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. He left the game in the second quarter and did not return.

Cincinnati also elevated third-string signal-caller AJ McCarron to the active roster ahead of the team's upcoming matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

McCarron hasn't played in an NFL game since the 2020 season when he was a member of the Houston Texans. He originally began his career with Cincinnati, starting in three regular-season games for the Bengals.

He's thrown for 1,173 yards since he was selected with a fifth-round pick back in 2014, tossing six touchdowns against three interceptions.

While McCarron has history with the Bengals, he won't be the first option under center on Sunday.

Jake Browning was named the team's starter after it was announced that Burrow would miss the rest of the season. Browning didn't appear in a regular season game prior to this season, taking a mere 38 snaps as a backup in 2023.

He's completed just 53.3 percent of his passes for 68 yards, recording one touchdown and zero interceptions. Although Browning is relatively inexperienced compared to Burrow, he's confident in his ability to command Cincinnati's offense.

"Yeah, I've got that chip on my shoulder, and a lot of confidence (because) I've had to earn everything," he told reporters, per WCPO's Taylor Weiter. "This has not been, 'Hey, you're the guy, and here's the keys.' ... I've had to earn everything. I've had to battle. And here I am, so let's go."