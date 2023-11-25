Patriots Rumors: Will Grier Waived; Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe Only QBs on Roster

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

While the New England Patriots still haven't named a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the New York Giants, Will Grier can be crossed off the list of potential options.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots waived the fifth-year veteran on Saturday.

Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are the only quarterbacks remaining on the roster.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe noted a decision from head coach Bill Belichick about the starter could come "as late as" Sunday morning.

It was unlikely Grier would get the call to start on Sunday anyway. Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reported on Friday that Jones and Zappe appeared to have a "relatively" even split of practice reps this week.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Jones seemed to indicate he was going to get the start against New York.

"I hope so," Jones replied when asked if he would be the starter. "That's the plan, I think."

Malik Cunningham, who played six snaps on Oct. 15 against the Las Vegas Raiders, is currently on the Patriots practice squad. He could be elevated to the 53-man roster at some point as the emergency third quarterback.

Grier joined the Patriots on Sept. 22 when he was signed off the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. The 28-year-old has only made two appearances in the NFL, both of which were starts during the 2019 season with the Carolina Panthers.

The Patriots are coming off a bye in Week 11 following their 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany on Nov. 12. Jones was benched for the final offensive possession after throwing an interception in the red zone on the previous drive.

It was the third time this season that Jones has been pulled from a game. He was benched in the third quarter of a 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and fourth quarter of a 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Zappe went 2-0 in two starts as a rookie last season. He completed 70.7 percent of his attempts for 781 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in those games.

In three appearances this season, Zappe is 10-of-25 for 104 yards and one interception.