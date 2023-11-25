DeMar DeRozan Says He's 'Beyond Frustrated' amid Bulls' 5-12 Start: 'I Can't Fake It'

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

A 5-12 start to the season for the Chicago Bulls is taking its toll on DeMar DeRozan.

Speaking to reporters after Friday's 121-108 loss to the Toronto Raptors, DeRozan expressed his frustration with how the team is playing.

"I can't fake it," the six-time All-Star said. "I'm beyond frustrated. And I think it's rightfully so as a competitor," DeRozan said. "Everybody in this locker room is frustrated. It's from a good place of being a competitor and wanting to figure it out that badly. Put a couple wins together. I really truly believe that can shift everything for us."

The frustration was boiling over during the game when DeRozan could be seen ripping a towel on the bench during a timeout.

There are already questions about what direction the Bulls will take given their ongoing struggles. They have several players who would likely be attractive trade candidates to playoff contenders.

Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported on Nov. 14 there was an "increased openness" from the Bulls to exploring a trade involving Zach LaVine.

DeRozan and Alex Caruso could potentially generate more trade interest than LaVine because of his contract.

LaVine is earning $40.1 million this season and could earn an additional $138 million over the next three years if he exercises his player option for 2026-27. DeRozan is in the final season of his three-year contract with a $28.6 million salary.

Caruso, who left Friday's game in the third quarter with a foot injury, is owed $9.5 million this season and has a partially guaranteed salary of $3 million next season that becomes fully guaranteed for $9.9 million on June 30.

The Bulls have lost 10 of their last 13 games after a 2-2 start to the season. They rank in the bottom four in the NBA in points per game (106.5) and offensive rating (110.0).