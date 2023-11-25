Bo Nix Has CFB Fans Demanding Heisman Trophy for QB as Oregon Beats Oregon State

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix continued his Heisman Trophy campaign by completing 33-of-40 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns to lead the No. 6 Ducks to a 31-7 win over arch rival No. 16 Oregon State on Friday evening.

Nix also rushed for 31 yards and another score against an 8-4 Oregon State team whose previous three losses were only by a combined eight points.

This one was all Oregon, however, thanks in part to Nix, who kicked off the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown pass to running back Bucky Irving.

Nix later took care of business himself with a 16-yard touchdown run to give Oregon a 14-0 lead following the PAT.

Then Nix found wide receiver Troy Franklin for a 41-yard bomb after evading the Beaver pass rush and throwing across the field for a big-time play.

The defense, which was phenomenal all evening, then took care of business in the second half by pitching a shutout.

Oregon was also able to construct a couple scoring drives, one capped by a Camden Lewis 25-yard field goal and another by Jordan James one-yard touchdown run.

It remains to be seen whether the Ducks can sneak into the four-team CFP, but it's clear that Nix has supplanted himself as a Heisman favorite. He had much support him on social media as he led the Ducks' dominant win.

Oregon will now face No. 4 Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday. The Ducks' lone loss this year came against the undefeated Huskies, who defeated visiting Oregon 36-33 on Oct. 14.