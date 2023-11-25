X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Bo Nix Has CFB Fans Demanding Heisman Trophy for QB as Oregon Beats Oregon State

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 25, 2023

    EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 24: Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up prior to the start of the game during a college football game between the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers on November 24, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Oregon quarterback Bo Nix continued his Heisman Trophy campaign by completing 33-of-40 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns to lead the No. 6 Ducks to a 31-7 win over arch rival No. 16 Oregon State on Friday evening.

    Nix also rushed for 31 yards and another score against an 8-4 Oregon State team whose previous three losses were only by a combined eight points.

    This one was all Oregon, however, thanks in part to Nix, who kicked off the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown pass to running back Bucky Irving.

    Oregon Football @oregonfootball

    Give Bucky space, watch Bucky score.<a href="https://twitter.com/BoNix10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BoNix10</a> ➡ <a href="https://twitter.com/BuckyIrving?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BuckyIrving</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a> <br><br>📺 FOX <a href="https://t.co/6HqMYCv23q">pic.twitter.com/6HqMYCv23q</a>

    Nix later took care of business himself with a 16-yard touchdown run to give Oregon a 14-0 lead following the PAT.

    Oregon Football @oregonfootball

    'I got this one.' - Bo<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/BoNix10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BoNix10</a> <br><br>📺 FOX <a href="https://t.co/resfn6bnZs">pic.twitter.com/resfn6bnZs</a>

    Then Nix found wide receiver Troy Franklin for a 41-yard bomb after evading the Beaver pass rush and throwing across the field for a big-time play.

    Oregon Football @oregonfootball

    Again.<a href="https://twitter.com/BoNix10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BoNix10</a> ➡ <a href="https://twitter.com/TroooyyyyyyTroy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TroooyyyyyyTroy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a> <br><br>📺 FOX <a href="https://t.co/bX2G5V3UPX">pic.twitter.com/bX2G5V3UPX</a>

    The defense, which was phenomenal all evening, then took care of business in the second half by pitching a shutout.

    Bo Nix Has CFB Fans Demanding Heisman Trophy for QB as Oregon Beats Oregon State
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Oregon was also able to construct a couple scoring drives, one capped by a Camden Lewis 25-yard field goal and another by Jordan James one-yard touchdown run.

    It remains to be seen whether the Ducks can sneak into the four-team CFP, but it's clear that Nix has supplanted himself as a Heisman favorite. He had much support him on social media as he led the Ducks' dominant win.

    Casey Sato @CaseySato3

    If Bo Nix doesn't win the Heisman, voters clearly haven't watched. He plays with complete command of his offense and makes the special plays only when things break down.

    Matt McCall @McCallMatt7

    Bo Nix better win Heisman

    Bo Nix Heisman SZN 🦆🦆 @slats_SharksFan

    Bo Nix Heisman<br>If you think otherwise, you're dumb

    Stephen Andress @StephenAndress1

    Idc how many touchdowns you had against the sisters of the poor. <br><br>Bo Nix deserves the Heisman. <a href="https://t.co/vPdpe4gE08">pic.twitter.com/vPdpe4gE08</a>

    Erik Bustamante @ErikBus04

    BO NIX Heisman!!!!!🏆 <a href="https://t.co/WcCuNPdGwA">https://t.co/WcCuNPdGwA</a>

    Scott Cottos @ScottCottos

    Nix may be clinching the Heisman tonight.

    Taylor Davis @taylorbethdavis

    Bo Nix reeeeally campaigning for that Heisman tonight 👀🔥

    IMO Sara the Pitbull Dog (Jeff) @Sarapit8

    Bo Nix is so good. Penix is as well but if I had one, my vote for the Heisman goes to Nix.

    Jason @Canes_Chief

    Bo Nix is my Heisman award winner.

    Scottie Mc @ScottieMc33

    Bo Nix gonna win the Heisman. Sharpie.

    Nolan Waters @NolanWaters5

    Give the Heisman to Bo Nix.

    Andy @andyroche16

    Bo Nix is the Heisman idk how anyone else is even in the conversation

    G @ggtn23

    Bo Nix is putting on a clinic right now. Best QB in the country <br>It's rigged if he don't win Heisman

    Ray @killclifffc

    Bo Nix <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Heisman?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Heisman</a> <a href="https://t.co/B87P9LIBZg">pic.twitter.com/B87P9LIBZg</a>

    SportsInfo1980 @SInfo1980

    <a href="https://twitter.com/oregonfootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@oregonfootball</a> How does Bo Nix not win the Heisman? He is the best QB on a T3 team in the country. If Bo Nix was on any of the other T5 teams, they would be the favorite to win it all.

    Oregon will now face No. 4 Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday. The Ducks' lone loss this year came against the undefeated Huskies, who defeated visiting Oregon 36-33 on Oct. 14.

    Kickoff will take place at 8 p.m. ET in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.