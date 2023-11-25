X

    Texas Tech's Cameron Watts Carted Off vs. Texas With Apparent Head Injury

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 25, 2023

    Texas Tech defensive back Cameron Watts was carted off the field after suffering an apparent head injury during his team's road game against the Texas Longhorns on Friday.

    Texas Tech's Cameron Watts was carted off the field after an apparent injury. <a href="https://t.co/tkbqrGvFgf">pic.twitter.com/tkbqrGvFgf</a>

    Per Nick Schultz of On3, Watts suffered the injury after a head-to-head collision with teammate Nehemiah Martinez while defending a Texas punt return in the third quarter. According to the ABC broadcast, Watts moved his arms following the hit.

    Medical staff stabilized Watts before putting him onto a stretcher.

    Watts, who is from Tulsa, Oklahoma, earned a spot on the Academic All-Big 12 first team last season. He appeared in all 12 of Texas Tech's games this year. Watts sees most of his work as a special teamer and has made seven tackles in 2023.