Texas Tech's Cameron Watts Carted Off vs. Texas With Apparent Head Injury

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Texas Tech defensive back Cameron Watts was carted off the field after suffering an apparent head injury during his team's road game against the Texas Longhorns on Friday.

Per Nick Schultz of On3, Watts suffered the injury after a head-to-head collision with teammate Nehemiah Martinez while defending a Texas punt return in the third quarter. According to the ABC broadcast, Watts moved his arms following the hit.

Medical staff stabilized Watts before putting him onto a stretcher.