Texas Tech's Cameron Watts Carted Off vs. Texas With Apparent Head Injury

Texas Tech's Cameron Watts Carted Off vs. Texas With Apparent Head InjuryNovember 25, 2023
John E. Moore III/Getty Images
Texas Tech defensive back Cameron Watts was carted off the field after suffering an apparent head injury during his team's road game against the Texas Longhorns on Friday.
Per Nick Schultz of On3, Watts suffered the injury after a head-to-head collision with teammate Nehemiah Martinez while defending a Texas punt return in the third quarter. According to the ABC broadcast, Watts moved his arms following the hit.
Medical staff stabilized Watts before putting him onto a stretcher.
Watts, who is from Tulsa, Oklahoma, earned a spot on the Academic All-Big 12 first team last season. He appeared in all 12 of Texas Tech's games this year. Watts sees most of his work as a special teamer and has made seven tackles in 2023.