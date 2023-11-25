Jets' Garrett Wilson: 'I Don't Know What to Tell the Fans' After Loss vs. Dolphins

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

New York Jets fans weren't happy with Friday night's 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Neither was wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

"I don't know what I could tell y'all, I don't know what to tell the fans, I don't know what they would want to hear," Wilson said after the loss, per SNY. "I'm out. I can't think of anything and I wish I could, man."

"We want to get this thing rolling and we are going to keep grinding, we're going to keep doing it, but as far as giving you all the sound byte or something to keep the faith, man, I don't know. I don't know. I'm not even gonna try this week."

Wilson pulled down seven catches for 44 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins.

He wasn't the only Jet skipping standard postgame platitudes after the loss.

The Jets fall to 4-7 on the season with their fourth loss in a row.

