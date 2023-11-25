Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: 'Going to Need Better Ball from Me' After 2 INTs vs. Jets

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins may have come away with a blowout win over the lowly New York Jets on Friday night but star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa knows he'll have to better down the stretch as they take on some of the better teams in the league.

The 25-year-old signal caller threw for 243 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

"You're going to need better ball from me," Tagovailoa said postgame via the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad. "But the sky is the limit for us. It's right there. We determine our fate. We have to continue stacking the wins."

After dealing with a lengthy injury history last season, Tagovailoa has managed to stay healthy and is once again among the best signal callers in the NFL—though every now and then he has a tendency to get sloppy.

Most of the time he orchestrates an electric Dolphins' offense—ranked No. 1 in the league—to perfection. Tagovailoa has thrown for 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season, showing off the yin and yang of his playing style.

Despite the two interceptions, Miami still managed to hang 34 points on a strong Jets defensive unit as New York didn't manage to punish the Dolphins for Tagovailoa's three turnovers—he also loss a fumble.

However, as they continue to push for the top-seed in the AFC, Tagovailoa's going to need much cleaner play down the stretch if the Dolphins want to reach their ultimate goal.

The Dolphins sit in first place in the AFC following Friday's game.