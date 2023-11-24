X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Tim Boyle's Struggles Have Jets Fans Pining for Zach Wilson After Loss vs. Dolphins

    zach bacharContributor INovember 24, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 24: Tim Boyle #7 of the New York Jets reacts against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    The New York Jets offense continued to disappoint fans throughout the team's 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Friday afternoon.

    The Jets have struggled to find competent quarterback play after Aaron Rodgers suffered a significant Achilles injury to begin the season, with Zach Wilson getting benched for Tim Boyle during the team's Week 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

    Boyle was then named the starter moving forward following the game.

    However, he didn't fare much better than Wilson against the Dolphins. Boyle completed 27 passes for a mere 179 yards, recording one touchdown and two interceptions. The first interception was a Hail Mary to close the first half that Dolphins safety Jevon Holland returned 99 yards for a miraculous touchdown.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DOLPHINS 99-YARD PICK-SIX OFF A HAIL MARY<br><br>UNREAL 🤯😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/bEDzgKOTYd">pic.twitter.com/bEDzgKOTYd</a>

    Jets fans were unimpressed with the 29-year-old's performance, calling for the return of the 2021 No. 2 overall pick.

    Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz @LeBatardShow

    Jets offense with Tim Boyle vs Zach Wilson <a href="https://t.co/ZcjBr8ZHNQ">pic.twitter.com/ZcjBr8ZHNQ</a>

    JUSS @jusstnc

    Offense moved better with Zach. Don't wanna hear it

    Tim Boyle's Struggles Have Jets Fans Pining for Zach Wilson After Loss vs. Dolphins
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Sauced @SaucedArod

    Why does Boyle keep taking these sacks? I thought he got the ball out much faster than Zach? My confusion is reaching new highs 🤔

    Mike Wright @FFHitman

    I'm having some doubts that Tim Boyle is the answer for the Jets…

    Cromartie Jr. @SpyroKush

    Zach Wilson… I'm sorry bro. I'm so sorry. You would never 😂

    The GOAT House @GoatHouseNFL

    Sooo back to Zach Wilson??

    Drew @DrewfromJersey

    Zach Wilson rn <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://t.co/qU8yJfGvtL">pic.twitter.com/qU8yJfGvtL</a>

    The Buffalo Jet Fan @BuffaloJetFan

    It really doesn't matter at this point, but the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> are playing the worst QB on their roster. Zach is better than Boyle, Siemian is at least same level as Wilson. Every personnel decision they make is awful.

    Leger Douzable @LegerDouzable

    Again this is wayyyyy bigger than Zach Wilson

    New York's offense as a whole was unable to get going until the game was out of hand, mustering just 47 total yards in the first half. Running back Breece Hall recorded just 25 yards on seven carries, while the Jets' leading receiver was Garrett Wilson. He caught seven passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.

    NFL fans were frustrated with the team's lack of scoring, specifically focusing on offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

    Harrison Glaser @NYJetsTFMedia

    Identical offense<br><br>Same problems<br><br>Nothing's changed<br><br>Common denominator: Hackett<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Brian Costello @BrianCoz

    Maybe Hackett should try calling plays from the parking lot

    Stephen Russo @stephenrusso9

    I always hear that the NFL is a "copycat" league.<br><br>How come Nate Hackett can't copy good offenses?

    Joe Miller III @joemillerwired

    Maybe the JETS should have benched Nathanial Hackett instead of Zach Wilson?

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> are just clowning the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> offense. It's like they know what Nathaniel Hackett is doing.

    Everything NYJ Podcast @EverythingNYJ

    There is absolutely no reason that Hackett should be calling plays going into next week

    New York fell to 4-7 with the loss, remaining at third place in the AFC East. The Jets have now suffered four straight defeats as their hopes of remaining in the AFC playoff hunt continue to fade.