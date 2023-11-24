Tim Boyle's Struggles Have Jets Fans Pining for Zach Wilson After Loss vs. Dolphins

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Jets offense continued to disappoint fans throughout the team's 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Friday afternoon.

The Jets have struggled to find competent quarterback play after Aaron Rodgers suffered a significant Achilles injury to begin the season, with Zach Wilson getting benched for Tim Boyle during the team's Week 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Boyle was then named the starter moving forward following the game.

However, he didn't fare much better than Wilson against the Dolphins. Boyle completed 27 passes for a mere 179 yards, recording one touchdown and two interceptions. The first interception was a Hail Mary to close the first half that Dolphins safety Jevon Holland returned 99 yards for a miraculous touchdown.

Jets fans were unimpressed with the 29-year-old's performance, calling for the return of the 2021 No. 2 overall pick.

New York's offense as a whole was unable to get going until the game was out of hand, mustering just 47 total yards in the first half. Running back Breece Hall recorded just 25 yards on seven carries, while the Jets' leading receiver was Garrett Wilson. He caught seven passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.

NFL fans were frustrated with the team's lack of scoring, specifically focusing on offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.