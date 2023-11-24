Tyreek Hill Amazes Fans With Brilliance as Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Rout Jets

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

A hand injury may have limited Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill during practice this week, but it didn't hold him back Friday night against the New York Jets.

Hill's tenth receiving touchdown of the season helped Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins to a 34-13 win over the Jets.

Hill finished the game with nine receptions for 102 yards.

He now sits two receiving touchdowns ahead of Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton for the NFL lead.

The first-half touchdown catch earned him some early MVP bids from fans. The last non-quarterback MVP was Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Hill said before this season he would become the first receiver in NFL history to record 2,000 yards in a season.

Now that he has 1,222 yards through 11 games, fans are starting to believe him.

It looked like the Dolphins would head into the halftime break with a 10-point lead, until Tagovailoa threw a pick-six in the final minute of the first half.

Tagovailoa threw another interception with two seconds remaining in the half.

That turned out not to matter, because safety Jevon Holland caught a Hail Mary pass in the Dolphins' end zone and ran it all the way the other way to give Miami a 17-6 lead heading into the half.

Holland traveled 124.4 yards, the most distance run by a ball carrier in scrimmage this season, per Next Gen Stats.

Things evened out for the Dolphins in the second half as their offense mounted an impressive series of drives against a top-10 Jets defense.

Despite the win, the Dolphins suffered multiple player losses, including a non-contact Achilles injury to linebacker Jaelan Phillips. Phillips had to be carted off the field in the fourth quarter.