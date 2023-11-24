X

    Tyreek Hill Amazes Fans With Brilliance as Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Rout Jets

    Julia StumbaughNovember 24, 2023

    FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 05: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins hands off to Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter during the NFL match between Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park on November 05, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
    Alex Grimm/Getty Images

    A hand injury may have limited Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill during practice this week, but it didn't hold him back Friday night against the New York Jets.

    Hill's tenth receiving touchdown of the season helped Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins to a 34-13 win over the Jets.

    NFL @NFL

    Tyreek Hill's 10th receiving TD of the year!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsNYJ</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/PL1eCJzDjs">https://t.co/PL1eCJzDjs</a> <a href="https://t.co/wOaEbFxinJ">pic.twitter.com/wOaEbFxinJ</a>

    Hill finished the game with nine receptions for 102 yards.

    He now sits two receiving touchdowns ahead of Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton for the NFL lead.

    The first-half touchdown catch earned him some early MVP bids from fans. The last non-quarterback MVP was Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson in 2012.

    Mathias @matthewtylerr

    Tyreek Hill is the MVP this year for the NFL and it's not even close

    Fire Arthur Smith @Lex_Naija

    Tyreek Hill should be the front runner for MVP this year. Not any of these quarterbacks.

    Eric @PointGods

    If Tyreek Hill finishes with 2,000 yards and 15 TDs, he should be MVP

    FanFilmFan @AAssault73

    If Tyreek Hill doesn't get MVP, especially if he goes over 2000 yards, it'll be a damn shame. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsNYJ</a>

    Will Keys @GuillermoLlaves

    This feels like a perfect year to give the MVP to a non QB and Tyreek Hill seems like that guy

    Hill said before this season he would become the first receiver in NFL history to record 2,000 yards in a season.

    Now that he has 1,222 yards through 11 games, fans are starting to believe him.

    David Ruffin @Ten02Drew

    Yea Tyreek going for 2K this year

    LA @CozyKidRich_

    Tyreek will be the MVP 2k loading

    Ravens 8-3 😈 @WB_Spoon

    Tyreek Hill might really get 2K receiving yards

    cario @carioet

    Literally nothing stopping Tyreek from getting 2k man. Salute

    KEV. @bucklezzzman

    Tyreek Hill only need like 600 yards over the last 6 games to eclipse 2000, that's light for him lol give him MVP

    It looked like the Dolphins would head into the halftime break with a 10-point lead, until Tagovailoa threw a pick-six in the final minute of the first half.

    NFL @NFL

    ECHOLS. A <a href="https://twitter.com/nyjets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NYJETS</a> PICK-6!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsNYJ</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/PL1eCJzDjs">https://t.co/PL1eCJzDjs</a> <a href="https://t.co/Wnpfv4yRX5">pic.twitter.com/Wnpfv4yRX5</a>

    Mike Ashmore @mashmore98

    Tua with just an absolutely horrid pass, Echols with the easiest pick-six he'll ever have, and the Jets are back in business.

    Villain aka Threat @uHThreaT

    Tua has a big INT problem this season

    Chris Perkins @chrisperk

    Wow, Tua. That's his ninth INT, one more than he had last year

    Tagovailoa threw another interception with two seconds remaining in the half.

    That turned out not to matter, because safety Jevon Holland caught a Hail Mary pass in the Dolphins' end zone and ran it all the way the other way to give Miami a 17-6 lead heading into the half.

    Holland traveled 124.4 yards, the most distance run by a ball carrier in scrimmage this season, per Next Gen Stats.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DOLPHINS 99-YARD PICK-SIX OFF A HAIL MARY<br><br>UNREAL 🤯😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/bEDzgKOTYd">pic.twitter.com/bEDzgKOTYd</a>

    GOLDEN 🌟| 엑소 ❤️ @AnnetteReid247

    THE DEFENSE CAME THROUGH BIG TIME!! WOW WOW WOW! HOLLAND DID THAT!

    + @_wegotthejaz

    MY WHOLE APARTMENT COMPLEX IS HEARING ME YELL HOLLAND!!!!!

    Prescott Rossi @PrescottRossi

    I've seen a 100-yard pick six before (Hey there, Jeff Tuel,) but I've never seen one on a Hail Mary attempt.

    Owen Kidd @OKiddVT

    Jevon Holland 99-yard pick six! Are you NOT entertained? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProDucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProDucks</a>🦆

    Kevin @DOLFANKEV

    Holland bails us out from Tua's bad passes.

    Kelvin Smith @Nikes_Own

    Javon Holland is the best safety in the league

    Razor Jamón @CPoTweetsStuff

    Hail Mary...Jevon Holland answered those prayers.

    Things evened out for the Dolphins in the second half as their offense mounted an impressive series of drives against a top-10 Jets defense.

    Mike @mikeyj2208

    Anyone worried about the Dolphins offense in the playoffs needs to stop. They just pushed around and bullied a top 5 defense to finish a game off.

    JJ @MidrangeMoses

    Dolphins offense has flat out DOMINATED the vaunted Jets D today

    nope @KickbushJay

    I think the dolphins could win even if they left right now. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsNYJ</a>

    Skyler Wilson @SwooshLifeSky

    Dolphins need to rest as many of the offensive starters as they can to close this game out

    Despite the win, the Dolphins suffered multiple player losses, including a non-contact Achilles injury to linebacker Jaelan Phillips. Phillips had to be carted off the field in the fourth quarter.

    Dolphins fans will now wait for an update on Phillips, and for Tagovailoa and Hill will return to action the weekend after next for a December 3 road contest against the Washington Commanders.