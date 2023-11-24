NFL Rumors: Commanders Believe Ron Rivera Has 'Done Enough' to Finish Season as HC

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

While the firing of defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio on Friday may have signaled that Ron Rivera's days with the Washington Commanders are numbered, it appears that the organization isn't quite ready to give up on its head coach.

Following yet another embarrassing loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, the feeling around the new ownership group is that Rivera has earned the right to finish off the season and get a full evaluation, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

The Commanders gave up 45 points to Dallas, leading to Del Rio's release.

Despite Rivera's seat being hotter than any other coach in the league, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the week that the two-time Coach of the Year will likely be able to keep his job through the end of the year.

Rapoport also reported that Harris—who bought the franchise from Dan Snyder in the offseason—has always wanted to use this campaign as an evaluation period for everyone in football operations, including Rivera and the front office.

However, considering how things have gone thus far, Harris may be delaying the inevitable when he could opt to give offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy a shot with the interim job. Bieniemy has been a hot coaching candidate dating back to his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Washington has had back-to-back embarrassing performances against division opponents. First turning the ball over six times against the lowly New York Giants before getting blown out by Dallas.

Now, the pressure will be even bigger on Rivera as he's going to take up the defensive play-calling duties following Del Rio's departure, per Rapoport.

Naturally, his current job security is subject to change, especially as the Commanders' next opponent is the Miami Dolphins and their electric offense—capable of embarrassing even the best defenses in the league.