Nick Sirianni on Celebrations After Eagles' Win vs. Chiefs: I Won't 'Hide Who I Am'

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has no intention of quieting down his passionate celebrations when things are going right for his team.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Sirianni explained it would be disingenuous for him to act like someone he's not.

"I'm not going to hide who I am. ...I think if you're somebody you're not, that gets seen through by everybody," he said.

