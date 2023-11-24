X

NFL

    Nick Sirianni on Celebrations After Eagles' Win vs. Chiefs: I Won't 'Hide Who I Am'

    Adam WellsNovember 24, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts in the game against the Dallas Cowboys in the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has no intention of quieting down his passionate celebrations when things are going right for his team.

    Speaking to reporters on Friday, Sirianni explained it would be disingenuous for him to act like someone he's not.

    "I'm not going to hide who I am. ...I think if you're somebody you're not, that gets seen through by everybody," he said.

