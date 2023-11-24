Tyreek Hill on Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Drop Was '1 of the Hardest Catches'

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill has come to the defense of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for his crucial drop on what would have been a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter of Monday's 21-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

On the latest episode of his podcast (starts at 20:15 mark), the Miami Dolphins star said the pass Valdes-Scantling drop is "one of the hardest catches" to make because of how fast he was moving and looking up into the lights with the ball in the air.

The play occurred with 1:50 remaining in the fourth quarter when Valdes-Scantling got behind Eagles cornerback Bradley Roby. Patrick Mahomes threw a pass that hit Valdes-Scantling in the hands for what would have been an easy score, but he dropped it as he was falling to the ground.

Few players can attest to the skill and difficulty level it takes to catch that type of pass, especially from Mahomes, better than Hill. He played with the two-time NFL MVP for five seasons from 2017 to '22.

In their 58 games together, Hill caught 331 passes for 4,638 yards and 46 touchdowns. He offered his take on Valdes-Scantling's missed catch on X, formerly known as Twitter, with an emoji immediately after the play occurred.

The drop by Valdes-Scantling is part of a bigger problem that has plagued the Chiefs all season. Their 26 drops through the first 11 weeks are most in the NFL. No other team has more than 21 (New York Jets).

Two of Kansas City's three losses can be directly attributed to receivers dropping passes from Mahomes. The reigning Super Bowl champs had five drops in a 21-20 season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions, including one from Kadarius Toney that was returned for an interception by Brian Branch.

There seems to be little chance of the Chiefs not making the playoffs. They were the No. 1 seed in the AFC standings before their loss to Philadelphia and still lead the Denver Broncos by two games in the AFC West.