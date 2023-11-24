Derek Barnett Waived by Eagles; DE Was 14th Overall Pick in 2017 NFL Draft

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles confirmed on Friday that they have waived defensive end Derek Barnett.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the roster move.

Barnett was selected by the Eagles in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft and re-signed to a two-year extension in 2022.

He has three tackles, including one tackle for loss, in eight appearances for the Eagles this season.

Barnett has missed Philadelphia's last two games due to a healthy scratch and personal reasons. While competing for playing time between rookie linebacker Nolan Smith and veteran defensive end Brandon Graham, he has participated in 15 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps this season.

There is less than $500,000 remaining in the base salary amount Barnett is owed, per Pro Football Rumors' Sam Robinson, making him a potential waiver claim for a team looking for veteran edge rushing depth.

Barnett agreed to a restructured contract with the Eagles in July. Instead of earning a maximum of $8.5 million with $1.5 million guaranteed, his new deal promised $3.5 million with a maximum value of $6 million, per ESPN's Field Yates.

That deal seemed designed to keep Barnett in Philadelphia in a relatively affordable reserve role, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported in August that Barnett was "gauging the market for the potential to play more elsewhere."

Now the Eagles appear to be moving on.

Barnett signed his extension with the team following a successful 2021 campaign in which the edge rusher made a career-high 15 starts and 46 tackles.

He was sidelined for almost the entirety of the 2022 season after suffering an ACL tear in Week 1, then returned in a reduced role in 2023.

The defensive end will finish his Eagles career with 150 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 76 quarterback hits in 73 appearances.

Barnett had not practiced with the Eagles this week after missing the team's 21-17 Monday win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He "is expected to draw interest" from other teams, Schefter reported.

Meanwhile, the Eagles could be considering adding another veteran coming off waivers.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who cleared waivers Wednesday and is now a free agent, is expected to draw interest from the Eagles, according to Schefter.

Before being waived, Leonard made 65 tackles, including two for loss, in nine starts for the Colts.