Bill Belichick Declines to Reveal If Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe Will Be QB1 vs. Giants

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

New England Patriots fans hoping for clarity on the team's quarterback situation entering Sunday's game against the New York Giants are going to have to wait.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick declined to announce a starter for the rivalry matchup on Friday amid speculation that Mac Jones may start on the bench.

"I told everybody to be ready to go," Belichick told reporters, per Mark Daniels of MassLive. "I'm not going to announce starters at every position."

Jones' career as New England's starter, and in Foxborough altogether, has been up in the air after he was benched for the third time this season in a 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 12 in Germany.

The 2021 first-round pick is in the midst of an abysmal 2023 campaign and the Patriots are on pace to finish with their worst record since the 1992 season when they went 2-14 under Dick MacPherson.

After a 2022 season that saw Jones struggle under a combination of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge leading the New England offense, some thought things could only get better for Jones in 2023.

It has been the complete opposite as the third-year signal-caller has completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,031 yards and 10 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 10 games.

Following the Alabama product's horrid performance against the Colts, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reported on Nov. 15 that a "'vast majority' of players are done" with Jones.

"One team source estimated that at least 80% of the Patriots' locker room is out on Jones. Another said the 'vast majority' of players are done with him," Callahan wrote. "Both said the lack of belief spreads to both sides of the ball, with a shared sense that Jones' worst mistakes negate the best efforts of his teammates."

Backup quarterback Bailey Zappe would likely be in line to take over the starting job if Jones were to be benched for Sunday's matchup.

The 2022 fourth-round pick took Patriots nation by storm last season when he started in place of an injured Jones for two games and helped the team secure wins over the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.

Zappe completed 74.5 percent of his passes for 497 yards and three touchdowns against one interception in those matchups. In four total appearances last season, he completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 781 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions.

The 2023 season has been a difficult one for the young quarterback as "Zappe Fever" has seemingly cooled off. In three appearances he has thrown for 104 yards and one interception.

However, some Patriots fans are desperate for the team to make a switch from Jones, calling for Belichick to give Zappe, or even undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham, the opportunity to start.