    Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba Wows Marvin Harrison Jr., NFL Fans with 1-Handed Catch

    Jack MurrayNovember 24, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 23: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks hauls in a one-handed catch in front of Deommodore Lenoir #2 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Lumen Field on November 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    On the anniversary of one of the most iconic catches in NFL history, Seattle Seahawks rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba did his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression on Thanksgiving.

    The wide receiver made a full-extension, one-handed catch in the Seahawks matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA ARE YOU KIDDING?! 🤯<br><br>WHAT A CATCH.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/PGY3wxyb6d">pic.twitter.com/PGY3wxyb6d</a>

    The effort had the broadcast namedropping Beckham, who made an iconic one-handed catch during his rookie season, and the catch was a huge momentum shift for a Seahawks offense that had been largely stagnant to that point.

    Fans on social media, including Smith-Njigba's former Ohio State teammate Marvin Harrison Jr, praised the athletic effort from the rookie and called for the Seahawks to continue to give him the ball going forward.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JSN does his best OBJ exactly 9 years apart 😱 <a href="https://t.co/luNOgAqakN">pic.twitter.com/luNOgAqakN</a>

    Marvin Harrison Jr. @MarvHarrisonJr

    JSN🤧

    Chad Johnson @ochocinco

    Oh my goodness what a catch from JSN 😱

    Canaan Smith-Njigba @CanaanSmith_

    Keep throwing it to him damn

    Dave Biddle @davebiddle

    That's what Jaxon Smith-Njigba does.

    Joshua Cho @jbchoknows

    ARE YOU NOT JSN-TERTAINED!? WELL!? Jaxon Smith-Njigba, my goodness with the one-handed grab!! 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/ia98b69wLe">pic.twitter.com/ia98b69wLe</a>

    Nick Wagoner @nwagoner

    As good a catch as you'll see from Seahawks rookie WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba on that third-and-9. Seattle on the move.

    Tracy Sandler @TracyFGSN

    That was one heck of a catch by Jaxon Smith-Njigba

    PFF @PFF

    JSN IS RIDICULOUS 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/ywiMgHclmO">pic.twitter.com/ywiMgHclmO</a>

    Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks

    JSN ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!

    Dustin Fox @DustinFox37

    Catch of the year. JSN

    lindsey ok @lindseyyok

    That JSN catch was insane

    Seattle had mustered just a single defensive touchdown as the offensive unit had struggled to make a significant impact. Njigba's catch was his second of the day and did seem to show some fire from the Seahawks offense.

