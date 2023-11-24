Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba Wows Marvin Harrison Jr., NFL Fans with 1-Handed Catch

Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba Wows Marvin Harrison Jr., NFL Fans with 1-Handed CatchNovember 24, 2023
On the anniversary of one of the most iconic catches in NFL history, Seattle Seahawks rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba did his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression on Thanksgiving.
The wide receiver made a full-extension, one-handed catch in the Seahawks matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
The effort had the broadcast namedropping Beckham, who made an iconic one-handed catch during his rookie season, and the catch was a huge momentum shift for a Seahawks offense that had been largely stagnant to that point.
Fans on social media, including Smith-Njigba's former Ohio State teammate Marvin Harrison Jr, praised the athletic effort from the rookie and called for the Seahawks to continue to give him the ball going forward.
Seattle had mustered just a single defensive touchdown as the offensive unit had struggled to make a significant impact. Njigba's catch was his second of the day and did seem to show some fire from the Seahawks offense.