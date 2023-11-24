Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba Wows Marvin Harrison Jr., NFL Fans with 1-Handed Catch

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

On the anniversary of one of the most iconic catches in NFL history, Seattle Seahawks rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba did his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression on Thanksgiving.

The wide receiver made a full-extension, one-handed catch in the Seahawks matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The effort had the broadcast namedropping Beckham, who made an iconic one-handed catch during his rookie season, and the catch was a huge momentum shift for a Seahawks offense that had been largely stagnant to that point.

Fans on social media, including Smith-Njigba's former Ohio State teammate Marvin Harrison Jr, praised the athletic effort from the rookie and called for the Seahawks to continue to give him the ball going forward.