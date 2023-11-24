X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Christian McCaffrey Electrifies NFL Fans with 2 TDs as 49ers Beat Seahawks

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 24, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
    Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers look every bit the part of Super Bowl contenders.

    San Francisco cruised past the Seattle Seahawks in a 31-13 victory in Thursday's NFC West showdown at Lumen Field. The victors improved to 8-3 overall with a third straight win, while the Seahawks fell further behind in the division at 6-5 with a second straight loss.

    Christian McCaffrey was unstoppable with 114 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to go with five catches for 25 yards as a receiver. Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk also scored, and the defense kept Geno Smith and Co. in relative check.

    Social media had plenty of love for McCaffrey:

    NFL @NFL

    CMC now has 4 games with multiple TDs this season.<br><br>And 29 total TDs in his 25 career games with the <a href="https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers</a>.<br><br>Machine. <a href="https://t.co/d3CyWPdZZg">pic.twitter.com/d3CyWPdZZg</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    CMC just keeps scoring 🤷‍♂️ <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/0VFP0i2yRp">pic.twitter.com/0VFP0i2yRp</a>

    Christian McCaffrey Electrifies NFL Fans with 2 TDs as 49ers Beat Seahawks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NFL @NFL

    NO ONE DOES IT LIKE CMC.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsSEA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsSEA</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/N5H8Nc0xKc">https://t.co/N5H8Nc0xKc</a> <a href="https://t.co/UXEcjJYzRo">pic.twitter.com/UXEcjJYzRo</a>

    Jennifer Lee Chan - threads @jenniferleechan @jenniferleechan

    McCaffrey broke 9827386523 tackles - for a touchdown. <br><br>Honestly 6 defenders - 8 yards <br><br>SF 21<br>SEA 3<br><br>5:11 left in the 2nd qtr

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Christian McCaffrey games with the 49ers: 25<br><br>Christian McCaffrey combined rushing/receiving/passing TD with the 49ers: 30

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    11 rushing TDs for Christian McCaffrey, which is the 49ers' franchise record — and this is only Game 11

    Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

    Christian McCaffrey has Xray vision man. He is the only running back in football who would've scored on that play. <br><br>His vision + ability to get skinny + power at point of contact = 1 of 1 <a href="https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers</a>

    Fantasy Footballers @TheFFBallers

    What Christian McCaffrey has been cooking 🧑‍🍳 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/9V5SiTq8K7">pic.twitter.com/9V5SiTq8K7</a>

    Computer Cowboy @benbbaldwin

    This reminds me of watching McCaffrey against Cal when he was in college except it's allegedly an NFL defense

    Rob Lowder @Rob_Lowder

    Christian McCaffrey reaffirming his case for MVP on primetime. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a>

    Al Sacco @AlSacco49

    I feel like people don't see him this way, but Christian McCaffrey is a power RB. Just runs over dudes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a>

    Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

    They've made it a QB award but as of now, Christian McCaffrey would get my vote for NFL MVP.

    Jake Hutchinson @hutchdiesel

    that was absurd. this is the best mccaffrey's looked all year

    Rob "Stats" Guerrera @StatsOnFire

    That was an INCREDIBLE run by CMC. The man just sees holes before they even open, and he combines that with refusing to go down once contact comes. What a player. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a>

    It has been something of a roller-coaster ride for the 2023 49ers considering they started with five consecutive wins and then lost three straight as they dealt with injuries. However, they stabilized with the return of some key players and the addition of Chase Young to an already dominant defensive line, and Thursday's road win further solidified them as championship contenders.

    The outcome was clear almost from the start.

    San Francisco marched right down the field on the opening drive with McCaffrey darting through the defense as a runner and receiver before Samuel scored on a running play. The versatility of the offense was on display right out of the gate, and it was only fitting McCaffrey scored the next two touchdowns on the way to a 21-point halftime lead.

    The second one was breathtaking, as the play looked completely stuffed around Seattle's 10-yard line before he found the smallest of creases and exploded through it.

    It wasn't just McCaffrey and the offense, as Ambry Thomas picked off Smith, the defensive line consistently generated pressure and special teams even forced a turnover. The Seahawks also struggled on the ground without the injured Kenneth Walker III and were in comeback mode throughout.

    San Francisco stalled some in the second half when Jordyn Brooks notched a pick-six for the Seahawks, but Aiyuk hauled in a fourth-quarter touchdown to end any drama for the visitors.

    Things might get a bit more difficult for the 49ers the next time they take the field when they hit the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Championship Game rematch.