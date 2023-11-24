Christian McCaffrey Electrifies NFL Fans with 2 TDs as 49ers Beat Seahawks

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers look every bit the part of Super Bowl contenders.

San Francisco cruised past the Seattle Seahawks in a 31-13 victory in Thursday's NFC West showdown at Lumen Field. The victors improved to 8-3 overall with a third straight win, while the Seahawks fell further behind in the division at 6-5 with a second straight loss.

Christian McCaffrey was unstoppable with 114 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to go with five catches for 25 yards as a receiver. Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk also scored, and the defense kept Geno Smith and Co. in relative check.

It has been something of a roller-coaster ride for the 2023 49ers considering they started with five consecutive wins and then lost three straight as they dealt with injuries. However, they stabilized with the return of some key players and the addition of Chase Young to an already dominant defensive line, and Thursday's road win further solidified them as championship contenders.

The outcome was clear almost from the start.

San Francisco marched right down the field on the opening drive with McCaffrey darting through the defense as a runner and receiver before Samuel scored on a running play. The versatility of the offense was on display right out of the gate, and it was only fitting McCaffrey scored the next two touchdowns on the way to a 21-point halftime lead.

The second one was breathtaking, as the play looked completely stuffed around Seattle's 10-yard line before he found the smallest of creases and exploded through it.

It wasn't just McCaffrey and the offense, as Ambry Thomas picked off Smith, the defensive line consistently generated pressure and special teams even forced a turnover. The Seahawks also struggled on the ground without the injured Kenneth Walker III and were in comeback mode throughout.

San Francisco stalled some in the second half when Jordyn Brooks notched a pick-six for the Seahawks, but Aiyuk hauled in a fourth-quarter touchdown to end any drama for the visitors.