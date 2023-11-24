Video: Cowboys' DaRon Bland Sets NFL Record with 5th Pick-Six of 2023 Season

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Welcome to the record book, DaRon Bland.

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback set an NFL record with a fifth pick-six of the 2023 season. The record interception came in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game as the Cowboys were putting the finishing touches on a 45-10 blowout win over the Washington Commanders.

Bland's interception was part of a dominant performance from both sides of the ball.

The Dallas defense had four sacks, multiple fourth-down stops and the late pick-six from the new record-holder. The offense was also quite involved, as Dak Prescott went 22-of-32 for 331 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions, while Tony Pollard added 79 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Cowboys have star power on the offensive side with Prescott, Pollard, CeeDee Lamb and others, but Bland's emergence has been particularly important because Trevon Diggs is out for the season with an ACL injury.

Dallas selected him with a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and he wasted little time making an impression with 54 tackles, five interceptions and seven passes defended as a rookie.

Yet now he is an NFL-record holder.

Bland entered Thursday's game with 38 tackles, six interceptions, 12 passes defended and four touchdown returns on those picks. He leads the league with seven interceptions after the latest one and will surely be selected to his first career Pro Bowl.