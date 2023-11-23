Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Contract Extension Hasn't Been Discussed During Season

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

It doesn't appear that extension talks between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have picked up yet.

Prescott is currently under contract through 2024, but Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported that the two sides have not discussed an extension during this season, although that should not stall talks following the season.

"Sources tell me conversations have not taken place this season between Prescott and the Cowboys," Jones said. "But expect that to pick up this offseason."

Jones continued by noting Prescott's no-tag clause and projected that he could make a run at becoming the highest-paid player in the league.

"Prescott has a no-tag clause and that gives him a ton of leverage since Dallas will not want him to see Free Agency," Jones said. "His cap hit is an impossible $60 million and the team has to pay Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb next year as well. Prescott could possibly challenge Joe Burrow as the league's highest-paid player."