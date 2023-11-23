NFL Rumors: Mike Vrabel Viewed by Titans as 'Right Coach for Long-Term Success'

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

This is Mike Vrabel's sixth season as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, and the team reportedly appears to be interested in him returning for a seventh and beyond.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Tennessee "strongly and collectively believes it has the right coach for long-term success" and doesn't plan on moving on from Vrabel even amid struggles this season.

The Titans are just 3-7 in 2023, but Vrabel has a 51-41 overall record as the head coach with three playoff appearances. He was the Coach of the Year in 2021 when his team went 12-5 and finished with the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Tennessee also advanced to the AFC Championship Game during the 2019 campaign but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs with a spot in the Super Bowl hanging in the balance.

Yet things have been trending in the wrong direction of late.

The Titans went to the playoffs three times in a row in 2019, 2020 and 2021 with two AFC South crowns in that span, but they went 7-10 last season and are well on their way to another losing record in 2023.

The future also looks much brighter for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans within the division thanks to the presence of Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud. Will Levis has shown some upside for the Titans, but Lawrence and Stroud both seem to have superstar potential for the division rivals.

Vrabel has received some criticism from Titans fans this year, especially as the road woes continue.

He was even asked about his job security and told reporters, "I don't try to concern myself with that. I'll let you guys fire me each week, or not fire me—I apologize, I appreciate your question, I do. I will always understand that.

"We have to improve and we have to win, those are things we have to do."