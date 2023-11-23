Lions' Campbell on Packers Loss: 'Wasn't Good Enough Out There, but I'm Not Panicked'

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It's been an ugly couple of weeks fro the Detroit Lions.

After barely squeaking by with a win against the lowly Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Lions once again struggled Thursday in their Thanksgiving loss to the Green Bay Packers.

But despite the poor performances, coach Dan Campbell isn't too worried and trusts in his team to work through the kinks that it's been experiencing these last couple of games. After all, the Lions have been one the best teams in the NFC this season.

"It wasn't good enough out there, but I'm not panicked."

Campbell has every right to be confident in his squad, the Lions have proven time and time again that they deserve to be taken seriously as contenders. However, they do have a tendency of some uncharacteristic games every few games—evident in earlier losses to Baltimore and Seattle.

If there is one thing that should be a bit concerning it's the play of quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff has been one of the better quarterbacks in the league this season, consistently orchestrating Detroit's offense to near-perfections most weeks. There have been some concerning signs as of late, though.

After turning the ball over just five times over the first nine games of the year, Goff has six turnovers in the past two games. He had three interceptions against the Bears and three fumbles against the Packers on Sunday—including one that lead to a scoop and score in the first quarter.