Harald Hasselbach Dies at Age 56; Former NFL DE Won 2 Super Bowls with Broncos

Mike Powell

Former Denver Broncos defensive end Harald Hasselbach died at the age of 56.

The Broncos announced he died "free of pain" and "in the comfort of his own home." He was diagnosed with cancer six months before his death.

Hasselbach also played for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League prior to his time on the Broncos. His CFL career included a Grey Cup title and an All-Star selection.

He then played for the Broncos for seven seasons from 1994 through 2000. Hasselbach appeared in 112 games and tallied 17.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries during his NFL career.

Most notably, he was a member of the Denver teams that won back-to-back Super Bowls over the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons in the 1997 and 1998 campaigns.

Hasselbach, who also played collegiately at Washington, was inducted into the British Columbia Football Hall of Fame in 2016. He attended high school in British Columbia.