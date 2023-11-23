Steelers OC Eddie Faulkner on Matt Canada Firing: 'We Feel Like We Let Him Down'

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada earlier this week but the offense is taking the blame for this occurrence.

Interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner said the unit feels responsibility for the lackluster play that led to Canada's dismissal.

"I couldn't say enough good about Matt Canada," Faulkner said, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com "It's a little bit bittersweet in that way because when you sit back and you see all that goes on, and all that's being said about him and the offense, we all -- and I'm speaking for the offense when I say this to staff -- we all felt that we're all part of that. Nobody's absolving themselves from anything that's happened in that regard. We feel like we let him down."

Pittsburgh has a solid 6-4 record thus far into the season but the play on the gridiron has been far from smooth. The Steelers offense currently ranks 28th in the NFL and has a minus-29 point differential. The unit mustered just 10 points in a Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns, which was the final straw that led to Canada's firing.

The lack of progress with second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett has also been concerning. Pickett has thrown for 1,722 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions in 2023 and has failed to take that next step and lift the offense. Pickett addressed Canada's dismissal as well, saying the entire offense needs to "be better."

Despite the offensive struggles, Faulkner said the team does not plan to make any drastic changes and will focus on the status quo.

"You can't, you know what I mean?" he said. "Here we are in the middle of the season. I mean you got to roll with what we've been doing, putting game plans together, what our guys can execute. We're going to continue to do that."