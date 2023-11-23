Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel: Jalen Ramsey '1 of My Top 3 Favorite Players of All Time'

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey has only been on the field for three weeks this season but that doesn't tell the story of his true impact for the Miami Dolphins.

The star cornerback—who opened the first seven weeks of the season on injured reserve after tearing his meniscus in training camp—made his presence felt even when he wasn't in action.

And coach Mike McDaniel has unending appreciation for all the work that Ramsey has put in, on and off the field.

"I can't say enough good things about that guy," McDaniel said via NFL.com's Grant Gordon. "He's one of my top three favorite players of all time. I've only been in game situations in what, four times? Three?"

Now that Ramsey is back on the field, he's made an immediate impact and has formed a dynamic duo with Xavien Howard on the back end of the Dolphins defense. The two are among the best cornerback partnerships in the league.

In just three games, Ramsey has five tackles, three interceptions and three passes defended. One of those interceptions ended the Las Vegas Raiders' hopes of a comeback last Sunday.

"I'm a very confident player," Ramsey said. "I know what I've been able to do for a long time. I know what I'm capable of. For some of my teammates, they haven't got to see this live yet, so I try to go out there and give them a show for sure."

And while all that's been great to see, it's nothing compared to what the Dolphins witnessed while Ramsey was out injured.

The three-time All-Pro attacked his rehab like a madman while attending nearly every meeting. He was constantly a source of support and inspiration for his squad.