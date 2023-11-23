Jared Goff, Lions Called Out by Fans for Loss to Love, Packers amid NFL Playoff Race

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions losing on Thanksgiving, a tradition unlike any other.

As good as they have been all season, the Lions still couldn't get over the holiday hump Thursday as they loss to the Green Bay Packers in a 29-22 effort at Ford Field. One of just two teams guaranteed a Thanksgiving game every season, they always seem to struggle whenever the big day comes around.

Detroit hasn't managed to win a Thanksgiving since 2016 when it beat the Minnesota Vikings 16-13.

Typically the strength of their team, the Lions offense left much to be desired in the matchup as quarterback Jared Goff struggled for the second-consecutive week and was outplayed by Packers' first-year starter Jordan Love.

Goff completed 29-of-44 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns. However, he had three costly fumbles, including one in the first quarter that led to a scoop and score by the Packers' defense.

Green Bay got out to a fast 20-6 lead and never really looked back, allowing its defense to dominate the matchup. The unit held Detroit to 1-of-5 on fourth down, all of which were huge plays.

NFL fans were ready to rip into Goff and the Lions for another poor holiday performance.

Next up for Goff and the Lions is a matchup against the New Orleans Saints next Sunday as they try to get back to their winning ways.