X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Jared Goff, Lions Called Out by Fans for Loss to Love, Packers amid NFL Playoff Race

    Francisco RosaNovember 23, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 23: Karl Brooks #94 of the Green Bay Packers forces a fumble on Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions during the first quarter of the game at Ford Field on November 23, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
    Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

    The Detroit Lions losing on Thanksgiving, a tradition unlike any other.

    As good as they have been all season, the Lions still couldn't get over the holiday hump Thursday as they loss to the Green Bay Packers in a 29-22 effort at Ford Field. One of just two teams guaranteed a Thanksgiving game every season, they always seem to struggle whenever the big day comes around.

    Detroit hasn't managed to win a Thanksgiving since 2016 when it beat the Minnesota Vikings 16-13.

    Typically the strength of their team, the Lions offense left much to be desired in the matchup as quarterback Jared Goff struggled for the second-consecutive week and was outplayed by Packers' first-year starter Jordan Love.

    Goff completed 29-of-44 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns. However, he had three costly fumbles, including one in the first quarter that led to a scoop and score by the Packers' defense.

    Green Bay got out to a fast 20-6 lead and never really looked back, allowing its defense to dominate the matchup. The unit held Detroit to 1-of-5 on fourth down, all of which were huge plays.

    NFL fans were ready to rip into Goff and the Lions for another poor holiday performance.

    Jared Goff, Lions Called Out by Fans for Loss to Love, Packers amid NFL Playoff Race
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    The Lions haven't won on Thanksgiving since 2016 😳 <a href="https://t.co/ZhLj6kwNoE">pic.twitter.com/ZhLj6kwNoE</a>

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/packers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@packers</a> defense is absolutely dominating this game.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsDET?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsDET</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/N5H8NbZZUE">https://t.co/N5H8NbZZUE</a> <a href="https://t.co/JB2roLrNit">pic.twitter.com/JB2roLrNit</a>

    Christian Williams @CWilliamsNFL

    Jared Goff has been vastly outplayed by Justin Fields and Jordan Love in back-to-back weeks. <a href="https://t.co/RGOjCP6Oeq">pic.twitter.com/RGOjCP6Oeq</a>

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    Hey! Hey! Please, stop booing Jared Goff! It's Thanksgiving! You're better than that! <a href="https://t.co/WAttvbWxXO">pic.twitter.com/WAttvbWxXO</a>

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Today I am thankful for the geniuses who invented this bouncer thing so that I could get my Jared Goff tweets off in peace ✌️ <a href="https://t.co/eeNVMX0Pod">pic.twitter.com/eeNVMX0Pod</a>

    Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 @Safid_Deen

    Jack Harlow and Jared Goff ruining Thanksgiving so far 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 <a href="https://t.co/SpkSgIdMse">pic.twitter.com/SpkSgIdMse</a>

    GhettoGronk @TheGhettoGronk

    "Lions with a flea flicker… Jared Goff goes DEEP!" <a href="https://t.co/iQCU39uAE9">pic.twitter.com/iQCU39uAE9</a>

    GhettoGronk @TheGhettoGronk

    "Let Jared Goff cook the turkey" <a href="https://t.co/k729OkDQJq">pic.twitter.com/k729OkDQJq</a>

    betr @betr

    Jared Goff in the pocket right now <a href="https://t.co/0oXGvjkFNQ">pic.twitter.com/0oXGvjkFNQ</a>

    Jake Ciely @allinkid

    Jared Goff scramble <a href="https://t.co/aIon1OAPSk">pic.twitter.com/aIon1OAPSk</a>

    Justin @Justin_14P

    Jared Goff showing up to the Lions facility tomorrow <a href="https://t.co/XmhiUd40mw">pic.twitter.com/XmhiUd40mw</a>

    Fantasy Footballers @TheFFBallers

    Looking for the real Jared Goff <a href="https://t.co/rIjwineqT4">pic.twitter.com/rIjwineqT4</a>

    Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman

    Rashan Gary annihilates Jared Goff on fourth and 7. His third sack of the day. His second forced fumble of the day. He recovered this one, too. This is why they pay him $24 million per year now.

    Oluwajomiloju @JomiAdeniran

    The Lions we The Lions we<br>thought we'd get actually got<br>on Thanksgiving on Thanksgiving <a href="https://t.co/IJvuJ8toVU">pic.twitter.com/IJvuJ8toVU</a>

    BetRivers Sportsbook @BetRivers

    Jared Goff today<a href="https://t.co/Bu2X9WLFpW">pic.twitter.com/Bu2X9WLFpW</a>

    Number1 Lions fan @SharpeW77

    Jared Goff .2 seconds after he snaps the ball <a href="https://t.co/PdI4xEtGja">pic.twitter.com/PdI4xEtGja</a>

    Isaiah🦅 @RatiodByHurts

    Another Jared Goff overthrow <a href="https://t.co/hcoxN6DUCj">pic.twitter.com/hcoxN6DUCj</a>

    Rio @YoungRiooo

    Jared Goff and the lions making sure this is accurate <a href="https://t.co/1ppNTrt7PK">pic.twitter.com/1ppNTrt7PK</a>

    Justin Fields Prove it SZN (9-8) @Just1nF1elds

    "Dad what was Jared Goff's linsanity run like?" <a href="https://t.co/bbRQOrQ9Gt">pic.twitter.com/bbRQOrQ9Gt</a>

    nascarcasm @nascarcasm

    Jared Goff with the ball <a href="https://t.co/JxfIUxOkxb">pic.twitter.com/JxfIUxOkxb</a>

    Colton Pouncy @colton_pouncy

    Five turnovers in the last five quarters for Jared Goff.

    Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

    Jared Goff with 5 turnovers the last 5 days <a href="https://t.co/rcN9Ut7Gr5">pic.twitter.com/rcN9Ut7Gr5</a>

    Łunaticø @LakeShow4Life9

    Jared Goff turning into Jimmy G in front of the entire world <a href="https://t.co/Lpm1fRDWKl">pic.twitter.com/Lpm1fRDWKl</a>

    vrix ✰🇵🇸 @vrixfw

    Lions fans realizing they have to watch Goff and Jack Harlow put up stinkers back to back <a href="https://t.co/0C2983XhDo">pic.twitter.com/0C2983XhDo</a>

    JAY 🤘🏽(3-8)🐻⬇️ @Directhim

    We really lost to the fraudulent Lions 🤦🏽‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/nKcs04YCxs">pic.twitter.com/nKcs04YCxs</a>

    Barstool Detroit @BSMotorCity

    Watching the Lions try to play defense <a href="https://t.co/jkExmiWyHD">pic.twitter.com/jkExmiWyHD</a>

    Barstool Detroit @BSMotorCity

    The Lions offensive line today <a href="https://t.co/UQadqOzbpr">pic.twitter.com/UQadqOzbpr</a>

    Next up for Goff and the Lions is a matchup against the New Orleans Saints next Sunday as they try to get back to their winning ways.

    Luckily, Detroit has given itself such a cushion that it remains atop the NFC North ahead of a surging Minnesota Vikings team. It is also still in play for the top seed in the NFC, though these last two weeks haven't been the prettiest.