Report: Jim Harbaugh Investigation Won't Affect NFL Teams if Michigan HC Eyes Return

NFL teams reportedly aren't expected to give much consideration to the NCAA investigation into the University of Michigan football team if head coach Jim Harbaugh decides to return to coach in the NFL.

Speaking Thursday on Fox, NFL insider Jay Glazer said that while teams initially wanted to learn more about the investigation, things have since changed, and the result doesn't figure to adversely impact Harbaugh's path back to the NFL:

The Big Ten suspended Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season due an alleged illegal off-campus scouting and signal-stealing operation led by former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions.

Stalions resigned from his position at Michigan amid an investigation after it was reported that Stalions bought tickets for himself and others to Big Ten games and games involving other potential Michigan opponents.

Stalions and those he enlisted allegedly recorded the sidelines in an effort to steal and decode signs.

Per Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, a Michigan booster helped fund the scandal, and linebackers coach Chris Partridge allegedly attempted to cover up evidence during the investigation, which led to his firing.

Michigan had initially appealed the Big Ten's three-game suspension of Harbaugh based on the premise that Harbaugh wasn't involved with the controversy and didn't know about it, but it decided to accept the punishment once the information regarding the booster and Partridge came to light.

Given that the NCAA could further punish Harbaugh and the Michigan football program pending additional findings in its investigation, there has been plenty of speculation regarding Harbaugh going back to the NFL.

Mike Jones of The Athletic reported that Harbaugh would potentially be interested in coaching the Las Vegas Raiders or Chicago Bears, whereas Peter King of NBC Sports expressed some doubt whether NFL teams would have interest in taking on the "headache" of Harbaugh.

Harbaugh has been the head coach at his alma mater since 2015, but before that, he coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 through 2014 and enjoyed a great deal of success.

Under Harbaugh, the Niners went 44-19-1 with three playoff appearances, three trips to the NFC Championship Game and one Super Bowl appearance.

Should he choose to return to the NFL, Harbaugh would likely be one of the hottest head coaching candidates available.