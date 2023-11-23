X

NFL

    NFL Rumors: Injured Aaron Rodgers Wants to Return Even If Jets Are Out of Playoffs

    Francisco RosaNovember 23, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 12: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets watches prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    Even as the New York Jets slip further and further away from playoff contention, that isn't deterring Aaron Rodgers' goal of coming back at some point this season, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

    During Fox NFL Sunday's Thanksgiving episode, Glazer reported that even if the Jets get eliminated from making the postseason, Rodgers still wants to prove that he can come back from an achilles tear quicker than "any quarterback ever."

    Rodgers suffered the injury in the Jets' season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

    Rodgers has made sure to show the world his quick process in rehab, going out and throwing the ball around pregame for the last few weeks. He most recently went into a drop pack before firing the ball downfield.

    The four-time MVP has already shown an incredible turnaround over the past couple of months but is apparently looking to take things even further by attempting to get back to game action.

    However, it's fair to question whether the feat would be worth it.

    Should the Jets be clearly out of the playoff race by Rodgers' return, the risk of an even more significant injury may be too great for the organization. After all, the 39-year-old still has two more seasons remaining on his current deal.

    New York has been in disarray without Rodgers in town. Although it's defense has been as stifling as expected, Zach Wilson hasn't proven to be a suitable replacement and instead got replaced this week by Tim Boyle.

    Boyle will get the start against the Miami Dolphins on Friday as the Jets try to end a three-game skid.