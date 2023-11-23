Anthony Richardson Returns to Colts After Season-Ending Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

About a month after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is back at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center to continue his rehab.

Richardson—who was drafted No. 4 overall in this year's NFL draft—suffered a grade three AC joint in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans and placed on injured reserve. He was initially expected to only miss a month or two, but ultimately got ruled out for the entire year.

Coach Shane Steichen is excited to have his starting signal caller back around the team. He knows that there's still plenty of room for growth even if Richardson isn't on the field.

"Obviously, he's not taking the reps, but he's taking the mental reps in the classroom with us, still going through the game plan meetings," Steichen said, according to Colts.com's Raven Moore. "So, even when he's on the sidelines during games, [he's] taking that mental rep on the sidelines, hearing the calls. I think going through that will be big through the first part of the process."

While it was possible that Richardson could have come back this season, Indianapolis' general manager Chris Ballard and the rest of the organization decided that it'd be in the best interest of the player to undergo surgery.

And although it is probably the best decision for Richardson in the long run, it ended what had been an impressive rookie campaign prior to the injury.

In four games, Richardson amassed a 2-2 record while throwing for 577 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 136 yards and four more scores.

"All the notions of raw, needed work — he exceeded my expectations in terms of, now we saw the poise in college, but the accuracy, his instincts, his ability to create. I think all that was on full display," Ballard said. "There's no doubt things he has to work on, protecting himself being one.