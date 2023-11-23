NFL Rumors: Ron Rivera Not Expected to Be Fired in Season by Commanders' Josh Harris

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

While his seat may be hotter than a Thanksgiving oven, Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera is not expected to be fired during this season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Instead, Rapoport reports that team owner Josh Harris wants to wait until the conclusion of the campaign to evaluate Rivera's status and whether it'll be the right move to keep him in the nation's capital.

Since it's Harris first full season since buying the franchise from Dan Snyder, he and his team have always expressed the desire to use this year as an evaluation period for everything football related.

And the hope is they can stick to the plan when it comes to Rivera.

Unfortunately, based on the results thus far, there seems to be no other resolution than to relieve Rivera of his duties. The Commanders currently sit at 4-7 and are coming off perhaps their worse loss of his tenure.

Going up against a lowly and reeling New York Giants squad, starting undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito, Washington turned the ball over six times en route to a 31-19 loss last Sunday.

Rivera even had to admit that the loss was "a low point for sure."

Several pundits have been calling for the veteran coach's job, questioning why Harris and Co. want to continue delaying what seems to be the inevitable.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that the overall feeling in league circles is that "major changes" are coming in Washington, it's just unclear when.

"If the decision has been made, there's no reason to not implement it," Florio wrote Thursday. "Especially since it would give offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy a chance to work as a head coach, enhancing his chance of getting the permanent job in Washington or landing a head-coaching job elsewhere."

The only saving grace for Rivera would be to start winning a few games. However, the Commanders schedule isn't one that'll be conducive for that goal.

Washington has Dallas twice—including Thursday's Thanksgiving game—as well as matchups against the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers, all of which will have the Commanders as the underdog.