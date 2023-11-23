Bills' Nyheim Hines Reflects on Jet Ski Accident: My Life is Like 'Final Destination'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines was lost for the entirety of the 2023 NFL season after getting hit while riding a Sea-Doo on July 2, tearing his left ACL and MCL in the process.

"You know what I tell people?" he said to The Athletic's Zak Keefer about the accident. "I literally tell people my life is like that movie Final Destination."

Hines, 27, said all he was doing at the time of the crash was attempting to fill one of the Sea-Doos with gas at the marina and return it to his friends. He otherwise hadn't been riding it that day.

But while he was stopped behind a row of boats, on the way back to return the Sea-Doo, he noticed one vessel moving in his direction, so he quickly swerved to avoid it and was struck by his friend and former track and field teammate at North Carolina State, Dylan Peebles, who was allegedly going between 20-40 MPH.

The veteran running back understands that the perception to the outside world might have been that he was being irresponsible that day, however.

"It's a terrible look, and that's been real hard," he said. "The opportunity I had (this season), and truthfully, not even screwing around on the jet skis. If I was doing jumps or being stupid, I wouldn't even be really upset (about this). But it's the fact that I literally wasn't even riding the jet skis. I was just getting gas."

Peebles, who said he didn't see the boat moving toward Hines, was eventually charged with careless and reckless operation and not having the required boating safety requirements. The estimated damage to the two Sea-Doos was $17,000, and Hines is in ongoing litigation regarding the incident.

The Bills had given Hines a renegotiated two-year, $9 million deal in the offseason with big expectations for the running back after he proved to be an effective option in the backfield and on special teams. In nine games for the team in 2022 he posted five catches for 53 yards and a touchdown and served as the kick and punt returner, with two kickoffs returned for touchdowns.

But because the injury happened away from the team, the Bills put him on the NFI list. That meant they weren't required to pay him at all this season, though the two sides ultimately negotiated a compromise.

"They treated me right at the end of the day and they took care of it, and I'm a member of the Buffalo Bills and I look forward to coming back there next year and earning the right to win," he told Keefer.

While that was taking place, the veteran running back was engaged in an entirely different battle—a painful rehab on his left knee.

"Honestly, there were times I just wanted to scream and cry," Hines said. "It was just rehab, man, but it was hard as hell."

"I'm past the worst of it, but lord have mercy, the worst was terrible," he added.

The goal now is to return in 2024 and make an impact for the Bills.