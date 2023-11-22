Chargers' Justin Herbert Defends Quentin Johnston After Key Drop: 'It's on Me Too'

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Justin Herbert isn't about to throw Quentin Johnston under the bus after the rookie wideout had a brutal drop late in the fourth quarter during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers, costing the Los Angeles Chargers the chance to get into position for a game-tying field goal or go-ahead touchdown.

"I think Q is a fantastic receiver... I could've given him a better ball," Herbert told reporters on Wednesday. "It's not just on him, it's on me too. He's not gonna let this last one affect his next one."

To Johnston's credit, he took accountability.

"Got a pass when the ball was thrown to me, should've caught it. No excuse for it. Lack of concentration on my part," he told reporters after the game. "I feel like the game could've definitely went the other way if I would've caught it that ball. Just a lack of concentration."

It's been a rough rookie season for the 21st overall pick in April's draft, as he's caught just 20 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown despite having more opportunities with Mike Williams out for the season and Joshua Palmer currently on injured reserve.