Chargers' Joey Bosa Placed on IR with Foot Injury, Out at Least 4 Games

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without one of their best defenders for at least the next four games.

Outside linebacker Joey Bosa has been placed on injured reserve with a foot injury, the team announced Wednesday. He will be eligible to return on Dec. 23 against the Buffalo Bills.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Monday that Bosa would likely be going on injured reserve with a right foot sprain.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury just four plays into Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He hopped off the field and dropped to his knees on the sideline before being carted to the locker room and was later seen with a boot and crutches.

Bosa had played through a broken toe earlier this season, though he only missed a Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders because of the ailment.

Losing Bosa is a tough blow for the Chargers' defense, which has been one of the worst in the NFL even with him in the lineup. The team is allowing the most passing yards per game in the NFL (291.6 YPG) and is also allowing 102 rushing yards per game.

In nine games this season, Bosa has posted one pass breakup, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 6.5 sacks, 20 tackles, six tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits.

The four-time Pro Bowler will miss matchups against the Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos before being eligible to return. The Chargers will turn to Tuli Tuipulotu and Andrew Farmer II in his absence.