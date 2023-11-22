Marquise Brown Has Had 'Positive' Cardinals Contract Talks: 'I Want to Be in Arizona'

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown said his agent and the front office have had discussions regarding a long-term contract extension.

"It's been positive both ways. I want to be in Arizona," Brown said, per Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. "The feel from it is they want me here, too. I leave that to my agent and I just do what I've got to do on the field."

Brown is set to be a free agent in the spring as he plays out the final year of his rookie contract.

In his second season with the Cardinals, Brown has struggled to make a consistent downfield impact. He's compiled 45 receptions for 486 yards and four touchdowns in 2023 and has largely been held in check making big plays despite his otherworldly speed.

The shrug-worthy stats have been somewhat impacted by the health of Kyler Murray, who suffered a torn ACL midway through the 2022 season. When Murray was in the lineup last season, the pair were consistently productive. However, they have not found their rhythm yet in Murray's two games since returning in 2023, with Brown totaling a paltry 46 yards on three catches.

Negotiations with Brown have complications because he's not productive enough to warrant being franchise-tagged in March if the two sides fail to reach an agreement. The Cardinals very likely want to pay him in the midtier of receivers, which would fall somewhere in the $15-18 million range annually.

Brown would likely prefer to land a deal that inches him closer to the $20 million range, but that's hard to justify given his struggles this season.