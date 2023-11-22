Tiger Woods, Son Charlie Commit to Play in 2023 PNC Championship

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is loading up his golf schedule for the next few weeks.

Appearing on NBC's Today show (h/t PGATour.com), Tiger and his son, Charlie, announced they will be playing together in the 2023 PNC Championship starting on Dec. 14 from the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

This announcement comes four days after Tiger committed to playing in the Hero World Challenge from Nov. 3 through Dec. 3.

Woods hasn't played a round of competitive golf since April when he withdrew from the Masters midway through the third round. He underwent ankle surgery soon after to address post-traumatic arthritis stemming from the 2021 car accident that severely injured his right leg.

Woods recently told Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press his ankle "is fine" and pain in that area is "completely gone," but the surrounding areas still cause him problems.

"But all the surrounding areas is where I had all my problems and I still do," he said. "So you fix one, others have to become more hypermobile to get around it, and it can lead to some issues."

The last time Woods completed a four-round tournament was the Genesis Invitational from Feb. 16 through 19.

This will mark the fourth consecutive year that Tiger and his 14-year-old son will play the PNC Championship. They made their debut in the tournament in 2020. Their best showing was a second-place finish in 2021 when they made 11 straight birdies on the final day of competition.

The PNC Championship will serve as a tune-up for Woods leading into the Hero World Challenge. The former tournament features a 36-hole format over two days.