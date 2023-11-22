Drew Brees Says His Right Arm 'Does Not Work,' Throws Left-Handed After NFL Career

Drew Brees Says His Right Arm 'Does Not Work,' Throws Left-Handed After NFL CareerNovember 22, 2023
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees has become a southpaw thanks to all of the wear and tear he put on his right arm during his 20 years in the league.
Brees said Tuesday on ESPN Radio's Greeny he throws left-handed because "my right arm does not work." He said the trouble dates all the way back to when he dislocated his shoulder in January 2006.
