Report: Chargers' Joey Bosa to Go on IR with Foot Injury; Andrew Farmer II Promoted

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Already facing an uphill climb to make the playoffs with a 4-6 record, the Los Angeles Chargers have to play at least their next four games without Joey Bosa.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Chargers put Bosa on injured reserve with a foot sprain he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Rapoport and Pelissero noted linebacker Andrew Farmer II will be signed to the active roster after he spent the past three months on the Chargers' practice squad.

The move was expected after head coach Brandon Staley told reporters on Sunday an IR stint for Bosa was likely.

Bosa had to be carted off the field in the first quarter against the Packers. This is the second significant injury he suffered this season. The four-time Pro Bowler had been playing with a fractured toe when his left foot got stepped on in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The toe and a hamstring injury kept Bosa out of the Chargers' game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 1, but he was in the lineup each of the past six weeks.

This marks the second consecutive season that Bosa has spent time on injured reserve. A groin injury that required surgery kept him out for 12 games in 2022.

Bosa's production has been more erratic this season than in the past. He ranks second on the Chargers with 6.5 sacks, but he only has eight quarterback hits and six tackles for loss.

Rapoport and Pelissero noted there is a chance Bosa could return before the end of the season. The earliest he would be able to return is against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 23.

The Chargers have lost two straight games and four of their last six overall. They are currently in 13th place out of 16 AFC teams and trail the Pittsburgh Steelers by two games for the final playoff spot.

Farmer signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Lane College. The 23-year-old played 10 defensive snaps in the Raiders game earlier this season when Bosa was out.