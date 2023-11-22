Lakers' LeBron James' Son Bryce Transfers Back to Sierra Canyon HS

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James son, Bryce James, has transferred back to Sierra Canyon High School after enrolling at Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks ahead of the 2023-24 season, per Tarek Fattal of SI.com.

Bryce James spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Sierra Canyon before transferring to Notre Dame this year.

