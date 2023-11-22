X

    Lakers' LeBron James' Son Bryce Transfers Back to Sierra Canyon HS

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 22, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 26: Bryce James smiles after the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers on January 2, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    LeBron James son, Bryce James, has transferred back to Sierra Canyon High School after enrolling at Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks ahead of the 2023-24 season, per Tarek Fattal of SI.com.

    

    

    Bryce James spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Sierra Canyon before transferring to Notre Dame this year.

