Stein: 'I Don't See' Thunder Making Win-Now Trade Despite Hot Start

The Oklahoma City Thunder have gotten off to an excellent start to the 2023-24 season, going 10-4 behind the young core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort, among others.

Few teams in basketball have more future draft assets than OKC, making them a team to monitor when star players hit the market. But as NBA reporter Marc Stein said on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast Tuesday (17:03 mark), it's unlikely the Thunder will push all of those chips to the center of the table this season:

"The question with these guys is, because they have so many trade assets—I think that question always lurks with the Thunder in the background—will they make a big move? Will they use the stacks and stacks of draft picks amassed by Thunder president Sam Presti? When will they use it? Will they dive into that stack and try to make a trade for another established player? But their mantra has always been patience. I don't think they're going to bow to any external pressures about trying to speed this up, making some sort of win-now trade. I don't see that as being a target for them. Things are going really well the way it is."

