John Cena Announces He Had 2nd Surgery on Arm Injuries After WWE Crown Jewel

John Cena Announces He Had 2nd Surgery on Arm Injuries After WWE Crown JewelNovember 21, 2023
On Nov. 10, John Cena revealed that he underwent a successful arm surgery, thanked his medical team and notified followers that a surgery on his other arm was forthcoming.
A second successful surgery is now complete, per a post published Tuesday.
John Cena @JohnCena
Thank you for the autograph, <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffDugasMD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JeffDugasMD</a>! So very grateful to him and his whole team for two successful surgeries. A world-class facility that has me ready to seize the day… with two repaired arms! <a href="https://t.co/BRVlXm5G6W">pic.twitter.com/BRVlXm5G6W</a>
The surgeries were led by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.
Cena is currently carving out a career as a successful Hollywood actor, but the 46-year-old made a brief return to the ring amid the SAG-AFTRA strike. He went through a two-month run that ended with him losing to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel.
That stretch also included a tag team victory alongside LA Knight over Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane in October.
