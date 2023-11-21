John Cena Announces He Had 2nd Surgery on Arm Injuries After WWE Crown Jewel

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

On Nov. 10, John Cena revealed that he underwent a successful arm surgery, thanked his medical team and notified followers that a surgery on his other arm was forthcoming.

A second successful surgery is now complete, per a post published Tuesday.

The surgeries were led by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

Cena is currently carving out a career as a successful Hollywood actor, but the 46-year-old made a brief return to the ring amid the SAG-AFTRA strike. He went through a two-month run that ended with him losing to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel.

That stretch also included a tag team victory alongside LA Knight over Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane in October.