Lions' David Montgomery on Jahmyr Gibbs Usage: 'We Both Know That They Need Us Both'

Harry How/Getty Images

Winning is the cure for most worries in the NFL, including any concerns David Montgomery may have about splitting time with fellow Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

"I'm happy that we're winning," Montgomery said, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "I'm happy with everything right now and we're doing a great job right now. Jahmyr's playing great ball and I'm playing some good ball, too. We also understand that we hold great value to this team, to this offense. We both know that they need us both, so whatever it may be, we're ready for it."

It seemed like the Lions were making Montgomery the go-to back when they signed him to a three-year deal this past offseason, but they made one of the most surprising moves of the 2023 NFL draft when they selected Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick.

There was no questioning Gibbs' talent, but it was still rather shocking to see a team that just committed resources to Montgomery use a first-round pick on a running back position that has become somewhat devalued in today's NFL.

Yet things have worked out quite well for the 8-2 Lions, who are in first place in the NFC North and right behind the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles in the race for the conference's No. 1 seed and first-round bye.

Florio noted Gibbs played 35 snaps to Montgomery's 25 in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, but they each received 14 touches. The rookie had eight carries for 36 yards and six catches for 59 yards, while the veteran tallied 12 carries for 76 yards and two catches for 22 yards.

Montgomery also scored the winning touchdown against his former team in the final minute.

Sunday's game was the second straight one in which Gibbs was on the field for more snaps, as he played 38 to Montgomery's 25 in the previous win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Still, they are both integral parts of the offense for a team with realistic Super Bowl aspirations. If nothing else, they keep each other fresh with the rotation, which should only help the team down the stretch.