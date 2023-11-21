Giants' Daniel Jones Expects 8-10 Month Recovery After Surgery on Knee Injury

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones expects a recovery period of eight to 10 months after he undergoes surgery for a torn ACL on Wednesday.

"It's about an eight to nine to 10-month recovery period," Jones told Adams (h/t SNY's Ben Krimmel). "So we'll attack that and approach that work on that day by day and try to get back as fast I can."

Jones suffered the injury during the Giants' 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 5. He told Adams that he "felt his knee kinda shift or buckle" on the final play of the first quarter. Jones then explained what happened next.

"In between quarters, I jogged and made some light cuts and felt like I was gonna give it a shot and see if it will hold up. And then the next play, I put my foot in the ground on my drop and felt that same kinda buckle or shift and I knew something was up at that point.

"Yeah, it was tough, a tough break. Obviously, worked hard to get back from the neck injury and be out there and tough break to have that happen. But it's a part of the game and lot of guys go through it and a lot of guys come back stronger. That's my goal and just gonna do everything I can to get back."

Jones had missed the Giants' previous three games with a neck injury suffered during a 31-16 defeat to the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 8.

The former Duke star is in his fifth year with the Giants. He enjoyed his best season in 2022 by leading New York to its first playoff appearance in six years and first playoff win in 11. Jones accounted for 22 total touchdowns (to just five interceptions) in the regular season and dominated in the Giants' 31-24 NFC Wild Card Round win over the Minnesota Vikings with

He inked a four-year, $160 million contract with the the Giants after the season, and expectations were high going into the 2023 campaign.

Unfortunately, Jones significantly struggled (albeit behind a makeshift, shorthanded offensive line due to injuries) and threw three times as many interceptions (six) as touchdowns (two) in six games.

Jones appeared to be the long-term answer in New York at quarterback going into the year, but now there are questions as to whether that will be the case.

An eight-to-10 month recovery timeframe certainly gives Jones a great chance at returning in time for the 2024 season, but New York could also be in position to pick (or trade up for) a quarterback in this year's draft. At 3-8, the team would have the fifth spot in the draft if the season ended today.