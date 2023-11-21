Packers Rumors: Aaron Jones Unlikely to Play vs. Lions Due to Knee Injury

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is "unlikely" to play in Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions as he recovers from an MCL sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones is considered week-to-week with the injury, per that report.

Jones, 28, was carted off the field in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, fueling concerns that his season might be over. Even the running back himself feared the worst.

"I put in a lot of work, put in a lot of time to be here with these guys and for it to go out like that, I was feeling like, 'Man, I can't catch a break,'" he told reporters. "But caught a break. Hopefully, it's not anything serious and I'm back here pretty soon."

"I don't think it's long term," head coach Matt LaFleur added at the time. "Certainly, I think it really looked bad. I was really concerned just seeing it live. I didn't see a replay or anything, but seeing it live it did not look good. But he's in good spirits in there and so hopefully it's just a short-term deal."

A lingering hamstring injury has already limited Jones to just seven games this year, though he's been solid when healthy, rushing for 245 yards and two touchdowns while adding 19 catches for 169 yards and a score.

He offers the team a decent one-two punch at running back alongside A.J. Dillon (405 rushing yards, one touchdown).

The Packers found themselves incredibly thin at the position after Sunday's win, however, as third-string halfback Emanuel Wilson was also carted off the field with a shoulder injury. With Jones expected out and Wilson likely to miss the game on a short week as well, Dillon was the only running back on the active roster or practice squad.