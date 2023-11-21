Aaron Rodgers Sides with Tom Brady on NFL Injuries: Rule Changes Created 'Bad Habits'

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers became the second future Hall of Fame quarterback to rip the current state of the NFL in as many days, agreeing with Tom Brady that players do not develop as well now as they did in years past.

The New York Jets quarterback was asked about Brady's comments Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show and said rule changes have resulted in players having "bad habits."

Rodgers attributed the rule changes to a "softening of society," highlighting the removal of violence from sports like football and hockey.

"I think people want to see football be a collision sport. Not to where guys are getting mangled on the field, but they enjoy the big hits," Rodgers said. "There's certain players [before the changes] you just knew were big hitters and would push the line of what's a cheap shot and what's a legit hit. It's tough to play defense in the league [now]."

Brady made headlines with comments on the Stephen A. Smith Show earlier this week, saying there is too much "mediocrity" in the NFL caused by rule changes and worse coaching.

"I think the coaching isn't as good as it was," Brady said. "I don't think the development of young players is as good as it was. I don't think the schemes are as good as they were.

"The rules have allowed a lot of bad habits to get into the actual performance of the game. So I just think the product in my opinion is less than what it's been."

The NFL has increasingly worked to legislate big hits out of the game, particularly against defenseless receivers over the middle and quarterbacks in the pocket. The result has been a significant uptick in personal foul calls and a downtick in the type of hits that used to lead segments of celebration in the mid-2000s.