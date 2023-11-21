Shaquille Leonard Waived by Colts amid Reduced Playing Time; LB Posts Goodbye to City

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Shaquille Leonard announced Tuesday he has been waived by the Indianapolis Colts.

Leonard issued a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming his departure and thanking Colts fans.

Colts owner Jim Irsay also offered a statement on the move:

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero provided the financial details with the three-time All-Pro now hitting waivers:

The reasoning behind the move is unclear, though Leonard had displayed some frustration over his playing role earlier this month.

He has appeared in nine games this year, missing Indianapolis' Week 5 victory over the Tennessee Titans due to a groin injury.

However, Leonard played just 70 percent of the team's defensive snaps when active, per Pro Football Reference. By contrast, he had never finished below 93 percent in that category prior to 2022, when back trouble and a concussion limited him to three games.

The 28-year-old isn't performing up to his usual standard. His 65 tackles put him on pace to eclipse the century mark for the fifth time, but he has yet to register a sack. His missed tackle rate (7.1 percent) is the highest of his career as well.

"Leonard's production has not lined up with his salary," The Athletic's James Boyd wrote. "Even if it seems premature for Indianapolis to cut him midseason, it also appeared to be inevitable. Leonard signed a well-deserved five-year, $98.5 million extension in Aug. 2021, but this year he was essentially reduced to being an overpaid rotational linebacker."

Still, Leonard's release comes as a bit of a surprise since he remained a starter for the Colts, and moving on from him now doesn't provide any short-term financial relief if the rest of the league lets him clear waivers.

In addition, Indianapolis is only one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for the final wild-card spot in the AFC.

Players of Leonard's stature typically don't become available this point in the season. The trade deadline has passed, and the free agents who would've provided a meaningful impact have long since signed somewhere.