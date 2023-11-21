X

    Vikings' Justin Jefferson Calls out Fantasy Football Players DMing Him amid Injury

    Adam WellsNovember 21, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 08: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings runs downfield during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 8, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    Justin Jefferson doesn't have time for anyone complaining to him about their fantasy football team.

    Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Minnesota Vikings star called out fantasy managers sending him DMs asking him to get back in the lineup as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

    JJETS✈️ @JJettas2

    My health is wayyyy more important than you winning your fantasy games. It doesn't matter how many times y'all flood my dms talking about me selling your team. I DONT CARE😂

