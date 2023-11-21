Michael Vick Used to Play as Peyton Manning over Himself in Madden NFL 04 Video Game

A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick divulged that Peyton Manning used to be his quarterback of choice in the Madden NFL video game series during an appearance on ESPN2's ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning for Monday night's game between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Peyton noted that it is the 20-year anniversary of Vick gracing the cover of Madden 2004, and when the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos legend asked Vick if he always played as himself in Madden, he provided a somewhat surprising answer:

Vick is arguably the greatest running quarterback in NFL history, but he told Manning that he "always wanted to be a pocket passer."

Additionally, Vick noted that the passing vision cone in Madden took up nearly the entire field for Manning, whereas his own vision cone was a sliver of the size.

EA Sports did not introduce the vision cone until Madden NFL 06, though, which made Vick a joy to play as in Madden 04.

Vick had ratings of 95 in speed and agility, and 97 in throwing power in Madden 2004, which is something that had never been seen before in a football video game.

It was nearly impossible to stop Vick in the game, earning him comparisons to the dominance of running back Bo Jackson in the Tecmo Super Bowl video game for the NES.

Vick went first overall in the 2001 NFL draft, three years after the Colts took Peyton No. 1 overall in the 1998 NFL draft.

Peyton won a pair of Super Bowls and established himself as one of the greatest passers in NFL history, and while Vick didn't achieve that same level of success, he became a legend in his own right.

Over the course of 13 NFL seasons with the Falcons, Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, Vick was a four-time Pro Bowler, and he rushed for 6,109 yards, which still stands as the all-time career record for a quarterback.