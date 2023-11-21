Nuggets' Nikola Jokić, HC Michael Malone Ejected in 1st Half vs. Pistons

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić and head coach Michael Malone were both ejected in the first half of the team's Monday night matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

Jokić was tossed after picking up his second technical, arguing that he felt a foul should have been called after committing a turnover.

Malone was ejected earlier in the half, racking up two quick technical fouls in succession before the end of the first quarter.

Jokić recorded nine points, five rebounds and five assists before he left the game.

This was the eighth career ejection for the two-time MVP and his first since the 2021-22 season.

The perceived lack of foul calls has been a common theme for the Nuggets' players and coaching staff throughout the season so far. Denver was attempting 18.8 free throws per game heading into their clash with the Pistons, the third-lowest mark in the NBA.

This is despite the Nuggets averaging 28.6 shots per game in the restricted area this season prior to Monday night. That's the seventh-highest mark in the association, according to NBA.com.

Denver entered the night with a respectable 9-4 record as the franchise attempts to defend its 2023 NBA Championship, although the Nuggets were riding a two-game losing streak.

Malone's team was already without star guard Jamal Murray, who continues to deal with the lingering effects of a hamstring issue. Denver is just 3-3 in the games that Murray has missed so far.

While the team around him has struggled, Jokić has continued to perform exceptionally well. The 28-year-old has averaged 28.8 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game while shooting 58 percent from the field in 13 contests.