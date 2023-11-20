Rams' McVay: Kyren Williams to Be Activated from IR vs. Cardinals After Ankle Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams snapped a three-game losing streak with Sunday's 17-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and they received even more good news on Monday.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that running back Kyren Williams is set to come off injured reserve after recovering from his ankle injury and he will be available for the team's Week 12 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

