Steelers Rumors: Diontae Johnson Had to Be Separated from Coach During Loss to Browns

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Add Diontae Johnson to the list of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive players who have expressed frustration this season.

Mark Kaboly of The Athletic (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) reported the wide receiver was "visibly upset on the sidelines" during Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. It reached a point that "offensive tackle Broderick Jones had to pick him up and carry him away from a member of the coaching staff. That led to a lengthy sideline talk between Johnson and coach Mike Tomlin during the give-and-take moment."

Johnson also took to social media in response to a film breakdown of a play from Sunday and said he ran the correct route:

He had a similar mindset talking to reporters Monday, confirming there were times that he was open but Kenny Pickett didn't give him the ball.

"Film don't lie," Johnson said (h/t Joe Clark of Steelers Depot). "But just gotta keep playing."

Pittsburgh lost 13-10 in another ugly offensive showing. Johnson finished with two catches for 16 yards, although he had a team-high eight targets. It was his lowest output in terms of yardage in six games this season and the second straight contest he finished with fewer than 20 receiving yards.

The report on Johnson comes after running back Najee Harris told reporters there were "some situations" where he believed Pittsburgh's offense was too predictable.

"There's just a lot of stuff that just goes around that you guys don't see," he said. "... I'm just at a point, where I'm just tired of this s--t."

Earlier this season, wide receiver George Pickens took down content related to the Steelers from social media and wrote "free me" on a since-deleted post. Tomlin dismissed any concerns about that incident when he was asked, and Pickens later clarified he wasn't upset about a lack of usage.

Still, it is fair to be worried about the Steelers as a whole amid all this apparent frustration.

After all, they have been outgained in total yardage in every single game and are just 28th in the league in yards per game (280.1) and 27th in yards allowed per game (367.6). They are not excellent on either side of the ball but somehow have a 6-4 record and are in the current AFC playoff picture.

They are approaching a softer stretch of their schedule against the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots and have the opportunity to string together some wins and increase their chance at a postseason appearance.