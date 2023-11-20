Cowboys' Micah Parsons Vomited During Panthers Game After Taking Dry Protein Powder

Cowboys' Micah Parsons Vomited During Panthers Game After Taking Dry Protein PowderNovember 20, 2023
Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons had another dominant performance in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Carolina Panthers, but he had to overcome an upset stomach throughout the game.
Parsons vomited twice in the first half, and he told The Athletic's Jon Machota that it was caused by taking some C4 protein energy powder:
"It's something I've never done before. I took the scope of C4 (dry). As soon as I took it, I was like 'This is strong.' I got some water to help put it down. By the fifth play my heart felt like it was about to jump out of my chest. I was like, 'Oh my God.' It's still messing me up. I felt like CO2 was bottled up in my chest and I was about to explode. Eventually I just started throwing up. It was all coming out and I was like, 'I'm never doing that s— again.' It's supposed to get you hype. I definitely felt the difference, I just didn't expect my heart to feel like that. … Maybe it was the amount that put me over. It was pretty intense."
Despite the illness, Parsons recorded six tackles and 2.5 sacks in the victory. Perhaps the protein powder paid off, so would he really never take it again?
"I might go half a scoop," Parsons said with a laugh.
Parsons ranks seventh in the NFL with 10 sacks this season to go with 37 tackles, two passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He is undoubtedly on the short list of contenders for Defensive Player of the Year.
The 24-year-old will try to have another strong outing when the Cowboys take on the NFC East rival Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving Day.