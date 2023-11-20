MLB Exec: Shohei Ohtani's Free Agency Is 'Same Model' as Lionel Messi Joining MLS

MLB Exec: Shohei Ohtani's Free Agency Is 'Same Model' as Lionel Messi Joining MLSNovember 20, 2023
John McCoy/Getty Images
Shohei Ohtani is going to sign an incredibly lucrative contract this winter due to his incredible ability on the field, but his cultural impact and marketability makes him extremely valuable to MLB franchises as well.
"Look at the example of [Lionel] Messi in Miami," an AL executive told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal on Monday. "I think Ohtani is the same model."
